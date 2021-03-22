News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
First advanced critical practitioner appointed at Ipswich Hospital

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:34 PM March 22, 2021
Nia Fortuna said her new role at Ipswich Hospital is immensely rewarding

The first member of staff to become an advanced critical care practitioner at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) has spoken of her pride of achieving the qualification. 

Nia Fortuna, who works in the critical care unit at Ipswich Hospital, was appointed to the role after completing a two-year course at the University of Warwick whilst continuing to work full time for seriously ill patients, including those with Covid-19. 

Nia, who has spent the past 15 years working in nursing roles in the critical care unit, including 13 years as an intensive care unit sister at Colchester Hospital, is now able to complete many of the duties traditionally carried out by doctors, including admitting and discharging patients.  

Nia Fortuna has become the first advanced critical care practitioner to be appointed at Ipswich Hospital. - Credit: Archant

Nia said: “I was keen to progress my career but wanted to continue providing direct patient care, so this felt like the ideal opportunity.

“Completing the course while also working was challenging at times, especially when the Covid-19 pandemic began, but I’m so pleased I did it and am now able to offer advanced care and support my medical colleagues."

“It is immensely rewarding to admit a very sick patient but see significant improvements just a few hours later, all because you have managed to find out what is wrong and provide the care and treatment they need to take the first steps on the road to recovery."

