Help Emma collect a tonne of bras and fund breast cancer research

Emma Atkinson owner of Fitology has launched a bra recycling campaign - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich fitness instructor has launched a bra recycling campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer, after the big success of prostate cancer blood screening.

Emma Atkinson, the owner of Fitology Studio, has joined forces with Against Breast Cancer organisation to talk more about breast cancer and raise funds for research.

Emma welcomes every local woman to come and leave their unwanted bras, which help raise vital funds for pioneering breast cancer research.

The year-long campaign launched in October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Ms Atkinson said: “I've got a little cardboard box located in my studio and anybody can donate their bras to get recycled.

Emma Atkinson owner of Fitology has launched a bra recycling campaign - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“This year I organised prostate cancer blood screening, so I thought now I will do something for women.

“The launch of the campaign ties nicely with the awareness month.

“I'm also a massive advocate of recycling and being eco-friendly. The campaign gives people an opportunity to recycle something that they would normally put in the bin.”

Emma Atkinson owner of Fitology has launched a bra recycling campaign - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ms Atkinson asks everybody to “spread the word” and collect as many bras as possible.

For every tonne of bras, Against Breast Cancer receives £700 to fund their research.

Emma Atkinson owner of Fitology has launched a bra recycling campaign - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She added: “When you’re 50 and above, you can get your mammograms done. But more and more women at a younger age are getting diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It’s a case of just talking about it. Having those conversations can make it a little bit easier. Women can learn from one another and share their experiences.”

The previous event at Fitology Studio, the prostate cancer blood screening, gathered 138 men who check their health and learnt how to protect themselves against the “serial killer”.

Emma Atkinson owner of Fitology has launched a bra recycling campaign - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ms Atkinson organised the screening after her brother, Chris Spall, was diagnosed with prostate cancer at the age of 47.

The studio then raised £1,150 for the two charities: CHAPS Prostate Charity and East Suffolk Prostate Cancer Support Group.