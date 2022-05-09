Fitness business organises sold out free screening to mark first year

A health screening for 150 men has been organised by an Ipswich fitness instructor after a similar event helped catch her brother's cancer.

Emma Atkinson has planned a number of events to mark her first year in business, including a 12-hour fitness class marathon and donating her studio for a prostate cancer blood screening.

The Fitology Studio owner's brother Christopher Spall attended a similar screening last year which led to his diagnosis, aged 47.

With no previous symptoms or history in the family, doctors confirmed he had prostate cancer and one of two young men diagnosed through the screening.

Christopher underwent treatment to remove the cancer and after four months returned to work.

His sister has organised the screening and is also raising money for CHAPS, Men’s Health Charity and the East Suffolk Prostate Cancer Support Group.

Emma, who has been in the fitness industry for 20 years, said: “I decided to support the charities this year and I've donated the use of my studio for prostate cancer blood screening. The event had sold out but we have increased numbers to 150 men.

“I hope the event will get more men tested, and hopefully, no one comes out positive. It also gives the charity research and information to then take to the NHS and try to lower the age group.”

Emma Atkinson, the owner - Credit: Emma Atkinson

The business owner has her own challenge to complete before then when she takes on a 12-hour fitness marathon on Saturday, May 14, followed by the booked out screening.

Emma has already raised more than £560 so far.

She said that she opened her studio to “get everyone moving up and to be able to do everything in their daily life".

The instructor and business owner said: “During the pandemic people were working from home, and some still are. It might have affected their posture, maybe they don’t do enough steps.

“It's also about the mental health aspect. I wanted to create the place purely for fitness classes.”

Classes at Fitology Studio - Credit: Emma Atkinson

Fitology Studio can be found in Gamma Terrace Masterlord Estate, in West Road, and offers, among others, zumba classes, pilates, yoga, clubbercise and aerobics.

Donations can be made by taking part in 12-hours marathon this weekend or online.