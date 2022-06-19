Friends tether together for Race For Life after cancer caused sight loss

Gallery

The Race For Life - Pretty Muddy run at Trinity Park in Ipswich. Pictured are Rebecca Lake and Carol England. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Two friends both diagnosed with cancer have worked together to be among those crossing the finish line at this year's Race For Life.

Carol England, who recently recovered from breast cancer, navigated and tethered her wrist to her friend, Rebecca Lake, who lost her sight to eye cancer.

The event returned to Trinity Park on June 19 with more than 1,500 people taking part.

So far, £74,000 has been raised, with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

Mrs England, 61, from Trimley, said: "It means so much to take part.

"I know a lot of people who have been affected by cancer.

"My mother had breast cancer, my aunt had bowel cancer. After experiencing breast cancer myself, I've had so much help and support.

"Anything that raises money for cancer is a worthwhile cause."

Ipswich-resident Mrs Lake, 43, was born with a congenital cancer of the eye.

In 2017, the disease caused her to lose sight in both eyes.

"She is absolutely fearless", said Mrs England prior to the race.

"She can't wait to take part. She said it was on her bucket list!

"We'll be using a tether and I'll be giving her descriptions throughout."

The Trimley resident highlighted the importance of the event, saying: "Years ago, people didn't talk about cancer - it was very taboo.

"Things like this are crucial for raising awareness."

The Race For Life - Pretty Muddy run at Trinity Park in Ipswich. Matthew Moffatt took part in the muddy kids run

Across Sunday, participants completed races measuring 3km, 5km or 10km or took on the mud-splatted obstacle course.

Rebecca Day, Cancer Research UK area events manager, said those who took part "turned Trinity Park into a sea of pink."

"Their moving efforts in celebrating those who have survived cancer and remembering loved ones lost to the disease raised £74,000 and counting.

"Funds raised, whether it's £10 or £100, will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, and ultimately save more lives."

On June 12, more than 600 people attended Bury St Edmunds' Race for Life.

The event, which took place in Nowton Park, raised £40,000 for Cancer Research UK.

A 5k race will be held at Lower Castle Park, High Street, Colchester on Sunday, July 10.