Published: 9:03 AM May 26, 2021

A Suffolk vaccination centre is opening up for walk-in appointments today and tomorrow.

Gainsborough Sports Centre is able to offer walk-in vaccinations for people aged over 40 to receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and for people aged 50 and over who would like to bring forward their second dose of AstraZeneca from 12 to eight weeks.

The centre will be open from 10am to 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday and will close once all vaccinations available for the day have been administered.

Everyone turning up for their first dose is asked to bring their NHS number with them, or alternatively a form of ID with proof of their age, for example a driving licence or passport.

Chelmsford City Racecourse is also offering walk-in appointments over the same two days.