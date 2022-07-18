News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
George praises 'faultless' cancer care as he is awarded MBE

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 11:12 AM July 18, 2022
George Paul has praised the oncology team at Ipswich Hospital for the treatment he received for ca

George Paul has praised the oncology team at Ipswich Hospital for the treatment he received for cancer, and has been awarded an MBE. - Credit: ESNEFT

A cancer patient who praised the "heroes" that looked after him while he was receiving treatment, has been awarded an MBE for his services to horse racing heritage.

George Paul, from Wherstead, near Ipswich, has received treatment at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019.

The 82-year-old has been treated at Ipswich Hospital and has thanked the oncology team for the "faultless" care they provided.

George Paul with his MBE for the work he did on the Palace House restoration in Newmarket

George Paul with his MBE for the work he did on the Palace House restoration in Newmarket - Credit: ESNEFT

Mr Paul said: "The team at Ipswich have been brilliant. All the staff are compassionated, caring, cheerful and friendly.

"I can't speak more highly of them - they have been absolutely faultless.

"Being diagnosed with a serious illness changes your perspective on life.

"It has made me look forward to every day and spend my time doing the things I enjoy.

"The NHS staff who are extremely competent and always cheerful and enthusiastic.

"I also see the care they show to those who are just starting their treatment - that kindness makes a big difference when you are anxious and don't know what to expect.

Maggie and George Paul outside Buckingham Palace after Mr Paul was awarded with his MBE

Maggie and George Paul outside Buckingham Palace after Mr Paul was awarded with his MBE - Credit: ESNEFT

"I would like to say a huge thank you to them for everything."

Mr Paul, who lives in Wherstead with wife Maggie, attended Buckingham Palace in May to collect his MBE, which he received in recognition of the pivotal role he played in the Palace House restoration project in Newmarket.

His MBE was presented to him by the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, who told Mr Paul how much his grandmother, The Queen, had enjoyed visiting the estate to officially open it in 2016.

Mr Paul said: "When I received the letter from Buckingham Palace, it was the last thing I expected.

George Paul receiving his MBE from the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William

George Paul receiving his MBE from the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William - Credit: ESNEFT

"I always say my MBE was unexpected and undeserved, but nevertheless, extremely welcome.

"The whole experience of receiving the award from Prince William was fantastic and I was so pleased to hear how much the Queen enjoyed her visit.

"I have been lucky enough to have a life full of great days, and that was certainly one of them."

Ipswich Hospital
