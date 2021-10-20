POLL: Should mask wearing return in shops?

Poll

Published: 11:53 AM October 20, 2021

The government has been urged to bring back mask wearing in shops - Credit: Archant

The government has been urged to reintroduce mask wearing in shops to protect the NHS this winter — but do you think it should be brought back?

Health bosses from the NHS Confederation warned the UK risks "stumbling into a winter crisis" if a number of Covid measures are not introduced now.

This includes making wearing a face mask in crowded and enclosed spaces mandatory.

The warning comes after Suffolk's hospitals reported a rise in the number of Covid patients admitted in the last week, and Ipswich's infection rate was recently the highest in England.

The government has so far resisted the calls, with cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng saying now is not time to introduce the winter "plan B".

Do you think wearing face masks should be mandatory in shops? Let us know in our poll