Lives 'on hold' - waiting lists for gynaecology see massive increase
- Credit: Archant
Gynaecology waiting lists in Suffolk have increased by 60% in three years, data has shown.
Data from the LCP Health Analytics shows that there are currently more than 2,600 patients waiting to receive care from Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Groups.
This is compared to 2,300 in February of 2020, a rise of 13%. In February of 2019, that figure was 1,600 – a rise of more than 60%.
Dr Angela Tillett is the chief medical officer at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals.
She said her teams are working “incredibly hard” to reduce the number of patients waiting for gynaecology treatment.
She said: “We still have a waiting list to work through due to the NHS COVID-19 pandemic response, but at ESNEFT we have introduced additional clinic and theatre sessions, brought in locum support, and increased the number of staff who work across both sites at Colchester and Ipswich hospitals to tackle the backlog.”
Hannah Earrey, from Ipswich, is waiting to receive her third laparoscopy for stage four endometriosis from Colchester Hospital.
She underwent her second laparoscopy in January of 2020, but says this only gave her “two or three” months of relief from the chronic pain and fatigue she suffers.
Most Read
- 1 Five arrested as police called to incident in Ipswich
- 2 Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again
- 3 Moon swims at Felixstowe encourage women to 'be authentic selves'
- 4 Ipswich man in court after incident which left two women injured
- 5 Three arrested after fail to stop incident in Ipswich
- 6 Person taken to hospital as A12 northbound closed after crash
- 7 Boost to churros business after opening new premise
- 8 Driver tests positive for drugs after being pulled over for noisy exhaust
- 9 A12 reopens after police incident causes delays of 75 minutes
- 10 Seven of your favourite places to go growing up in Ipswich
She says she feels that her life has been placed “on hold.”
“I can’t stand long enough to have a proper shower and wash my hair,” said Hannah, 38.
“For the past five days, I’ve just been going from my bed to the bathroom.”
Hannah’s pain is such that she struggles to leave her house at all, or even to sit in her garden, and relies on friends and family to go shopping.
Her mental health has also deteriorated, as she still does not know when she will receive her operation.
“My life has been on hold for two years now. I’m not being heard,” she said.
“I long for the day when the phone rings, and they say: we’ve got a date. That would be the best gift ever.”