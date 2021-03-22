News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Covid vaccine bus delivers 341 Ipswich jabs in one day

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:40 PM March 22, 2021   
The Covid-19 vaccine bus on Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich

The Covid-19 vaccine bus on Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich - Credit: Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG

Ipswich residents in hard-to-reach places have been given the jab thanks to a mobile Covid-19 vaccine bus. 

Pulling up to Hawthorn Drive in Chantry on Saturday, the vaccine drive was managed by Ivry Street physician associate James Pawsey.

He carried out 341 jabs that day, with the help of two nurses and a paramedic. 

Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which has temporarily been donated the bus, invited patients who were aged over 50, medically vulnerable, and unpaid carers to take their vaccine by text. 

The CCG sent these messages to more than 1,400 patients from the GP surgeries at Barrack Lane, Hawthorn Drive and Ivry Street who might find it difficult to get to appointments at vaccine centres.

The bus also visited the city centre, near Crown Pools, on Sunday to carry out more jabs. 

The bus could be to other areas in Ipswich and Suffolk that are deprived and hard to reach, with patients being texted to inform them of possible appointments.

