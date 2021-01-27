News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Health

Charity produces 'war-inspired' posters in support of NHS

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:30 PM January 27, 2021   
A poster of an NHS worker in personal protective equipment

The HELP Appeal has produced a range of posters to support the NHS - Credit: HELP Appeal

A healthcare charity has produced a series of war-inspired artwork calling on the public to support the NHS.

National charity HELP Appeal, which helped fund the helicopter landing pad at Ipswich Hospital, has produced the posters in the hopes of channelling spirits of the public.

They include icons such as Rosie the Riveter, and a First World War Lord Kitchener-inspired poster of an NHS frontline worker.

Robert Bertram, chief executive of the HELP Appeal, said: We hope to channel the indomitable spirit of the British people during WWII, the inspirational speeches of Winston Churchill and iconic wartime icons such as Rosie the Riveter, to encourage people in the battle against coronavirus.

"Everyone needs to batten down the hatches for a bit longer to help protect their local hospital and save lives.”

The posters can be printed out for free on the charity's website, alongside more information about their campaign to support West Suffolk Hospital and Colchester Hospital. 

Coronavirus
NHS

