Ipswich Hospital worker running marathon with babies lost on her back

Published: 4:30 PM April 29, 2021

A maternity care assistant will be running the London Marathon for Ipswich Baby Bereavement Charity.

Carla Ramsey sees firsthand at Ipswich Hospital how the charity helps parents, who have suffered the loss of a baby at any stage of their pregnancy.

The mum-of-two, who miscarried twice since 2018, was also supported while pregnant with her son in 2019.

"I didn't enjoy my pregnancy one bit, but I attended [Ipswich Baby Bereavement Charity group] and everyone there was in the same situation.

"They also do checks on you when you need it."

The 29-year-old will train by running with her son, Archer, in his buggy., who she gives "lots of snacks" to distract him.

The money Ms Ramsey will raise is set to help fund a quiet room at the maternity unit, so families can have a private delivery with extra home comforts.

Memory boxes are also funded and she will run with a t-shirt with the names of patrons' lost babies on her back.

Donate by going here.