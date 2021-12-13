Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week

The Covid-19 drive-through testing centre near the Copdock interchange in Ipswich will be temporarily closed this week - Credit: Archant

A major Covid-19 testing centre on the outskirts of Ipswich will be closed this week, but a new centre has been opened to help keep up with demand.

The drive through testing centre just off the A14 at Copdock will be closed until Thursday for "site reconfiguration", a spokesman for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Concerns had been raised over the closure of the centre — one of the largest in the region — with some people reporting they were asked to travel as far Harwich to get a PCR test instead.

The UKHSA spokesman said other testing centres were available in Ipswich, including at the Portman Road car park.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk County Council said a temporary testing centre would open at Wharf Car Park by the University of Suffolk in Ipswich between 9am-3.30pm from Tuesday to Thursday to help cope with the demand.

The new site will be added to the national booking system on Tuesday morning.

People who arrive at the test site without a booking will be turned away, the spokeswoman added.