See the beautiful summerhouse built by an Ipswich cancer patient

An Ipswich cancer patient has built a summerhouse for a disabled charity out of recycled materials.

Kevin Robertson from Ipswich came out of retirement to work at disability charity Genesis Orwell Mencap and will not let cancer stop his plans to give back.

Mr Robertson built a summerhouse from scratch using materials he scavenged from elsewhere.

Before the summerhouse was completed at Genesis Orwell Mencap. - Credit: Chloe Appleford

He said: "I love working here. I don't have to do it if I don't want to and financially I don't need it.

"I love coming here to work. Watching the guys having a nice time is what I enjoy.

"It really is the truth of it. Watching them makes me smile."

Genesis as a charity does not have access to a lot of funds to spend on renovations.

So Mr Robertson ran a non-verbal day to highlight the challenges that people can face in day-to-day communication in which he raised funds.

Thumbs up for the new summerhouse in Genesis Orwell Mencap - Credit: Chloe Appleford

He did all the building by himself and donated many of the supplies for the summerhouse out of his own pocket.

He used recycled materials wherever he could to make the project greener.

The 53-year-old also put in a canopy fly-over and built a chair for the outside.

The summerhouse is also fully accessible for wheelchair users.

"Four wheelchairs can comfortably fit in," he added. "It looks like a beautiful garden.

Outside the summerhouse in Genesis Orwell Mencap - Credit: Chloe Appleford

"Somewhere nice for lunch and open space to use it for.

"It needs more paint but the actual building is finished.

"I've been so ill I haven't been able to get everything done. "

Genesis Orwell Mencap said: "He is one of the most optimistic and cheerful guys you will ever meet, and there is no doubt that the empathy and compassion he displays towards our customers is unrivalled, with his health struggles only making him more passionate about making positive and impactful changes to the lives of others.

"He is an absolute credit to himself and to Genesis, we are very lucky to have such an outstanding member of the team."

The charity provides day care services in Ipswich to adults and young people with learning or phyiscal disabilities.