Ipswich care home chef shortlisted for 'hero' catering award

Caroline Lloyd is head chef at the Prince George House care home in Mansbrook Boulevard. She has just been shortlisted for a national catering 'hero' award, recognising her outstanding work with residents. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich care home chef who camped out in its day centre for a month to save residents’ Christmas has been nominated for a national catering “hero” award.

Caroline Lloyd from Felixstowe is the head chef at Prince George House on Mansbrook Boulevard. She has been shortlisted for the ‘Our Catering Hero’ award, one of the prestigious National Association of Care Catering awards (NACC).

This category recognises those who go “above and beyond their regular day duties” to enrich the lives of those they cater for – something staff agree that Caroline certainly does.

Caroline moved into the home for a few weeks in December last year, determined to provide residents with their turkey dinners. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

In December last year, she moved into the home, “camping out” in its day centre to avoid coming into contact with a family member who had recently tested positive for Covid.

Caroline remained at the home from December 12 until the beginning of January, foregoing Christmas at home with her own family to make sure she could provide residents their turkey dinner.

On Christmas day, she rustled up a feast for 120 people, including 76 residents, with just one kitchen assistant to help her.

Jennie Rodger is home manager at Prince George House. She said: “We’re thrilled Caroline is getting the recognition she deserves – everyone here at Prince George House agrees she is an outstanding member of the team.

“Caroline goes above and beyond daily, having regular conversations with residents to find out their likes and dislikes and to make sure they’re enjoying their meals."

Home manager Jennie Rodger said that Caroline is an outstanding member of the team. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

For many residents living with dementia, weight management and appetite can be harder to manage. Caroline ensures that meal plans are adapted accordingly, so that everyone is healthy and satisfied.

Having been head chef for over six years, she is now highly experienced in preparing tasty and nutritious meals for residents, fresh and local ingredients.

In particular, judges for the NACC praised her ‘hotel service’ ethos, which enables the catering team to be creative with their cooking and tailor menus to the preferences of individual residents.

Jennie said: “On behalf of everyone, I’d like to say a big thank you to Caroline for all her hard work, and wish her the best of luck at the awards!”

The awards ceremony will take place in October.