'We just want to excel' - domiciliary care service praised by inspectors

The first CQC inspection for an Ipswich care agency specialising in providing live-in care staff has returned a Good rating for the service.

Domiciliary care service A Class Care was registered in mid-March 2020, meaning inspection activity by the Care Quality Commission between December 15 and December 22 was the first for the company.

Inspectors noted good quality care across all areas, including safety, leadership and responsiveness.

Particular praise was given to the staff, with the relationship between one carer and service user described as one of "dignity".

They supported people with their interests and raised money to buy some of those using the service a tablet to ensure contact with families could continue if self-isolation was necessary.

A relative told inspectors that as their loved one was becoming non-verbal, a staff member was cataloguing each gesture so that others would know what each sign meant.

Nicky Jones, from A Class Care, said the team was very proud of the positive first inspection - Credit: A Class Care

Nicky Jones, company director at A Class Care, said: "We're obviously very pleased with the results of our first inspection - a lot of hard work has gone into the branch.

"We just want to excel and be the branch that everyone says makes a difference to people's lives and have been working hard to build our reputation.

"This means a lot to staff, with a lot of effort and due diligence taken to make sure that we have the right clients and the right staff matched up.

"A lot of the time our carers are living in with our clients, so it's so important to not only have someone who can meet their needs but also fit with their personality.

"I've been a carer my whole career and it's so important to us as a company to understand and recognise what both clients and carers need and what they're going through.

"We do take everything to heart, we want to make sure we're providing the best care we can, and we're proud of the rating the CQC have given us."

Five days' notice was given ahead of the inspection to ensure that the registered manager would be available to support the inspection.

A Class Care Limited is based in Cambridge but has a branch at The Havens, Ipswich.