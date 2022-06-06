Visiting rules at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals relaxed

ESNEFT, which manages Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, has announced a change in its visiting policy - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Visiting restrictions at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals are being relaxed due to falling cases of Covid.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which manages the two hospitals, has confirmed daily visiting slots will now be two hours long.

The trust had previously only allowed patients to have visitors for one hour every day.

There will still be a rule of a maximum of two people at a patient’s bedside at any one time and visits must be booked in advance

The two-hour rule does not apply to visiting in exceptional or compassionate circumstances, such as end of life care, where more open visiting remains in place.

ESNEFT is still recommending that visitors are fully vaccinated, take a lateral flow test on the day of their visit and wear a surgical face mask – unless they are exempt and report to ward reception when arriving for the visit.