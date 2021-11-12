Ipswich's Covid rate falls sharply after surging last month

The government are set to unveil new lockdown measures on Monday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Covid infection rate in Ipswich has fallen by almost half after being the highest in England in October.

Government data has revealed the seven-day rate in Suffolk's county town is now 435.4 cases per 100,000 people, with 592 new infections reported in the week up to November 6.

This is in stark contrast to the seven days up to October 14, when 1162 new infections saw Ipswich's rate soar to 854.5.

The rise last month came after thousands of Suffolk schoolchildren tested positive for Covid in the first term of the academic year — with more than 36 schools in the county reporting 50 or more cases.

Ipswich's rate was briefly the highest in England, but has steadily fallen in the last few weeks.

Elsewhere in the county, all other districts in Suffolk have also reported falls in infection rate in the last week.

West Suffolk's rate is now at 348.6, Babergh's is 341.8, while Mid Suffolk's is at 300.4.

East Suffolk's rate is the lowest in the county at 279.6.