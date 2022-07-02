Event that started as a family get-together nears £100,000 milestone

The last edition of the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk - Credit: Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk

It began as a family get-together and now an annual event could be on the verge of raising £100,000 for dementia research to support those living with the condition, their families and carers.

Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk will return later this year for its fifth event with supporters encouraged to take part in a 10-mile sponsored walk.

The walk will take place on Saturday, October 8, starting and finishing at the Cult Café on the Ipswich waterfront.

Recognised as one of the town’s biggest annual fundraisers, the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk has raised more than £83,000 in last four years.

The aim this year is to raise at least £16,900 and exceed the unbelievable £100,000.

Jessica Baldry, the event manager, said: “We find it incredible that what started off as a family get-together, quickly escalated into a community renowned event, and positioned itself as a significant fund-raiser for East Anglia.

“As we are approaching the £100,000 mark, the events team can only thank our supporters for their hard work, persistence and dedication. Our walkers are the very foundation of this initiative. It’s those that bring the spirit, emotion and strength to the event.

“We are looking forward to gathering momentum once again. The pandemic meant we could not walk together for two years but the demand for dementia support, and the impact on carers, has only increased during this strained and lonely period.

“On 8th October, we walk in memory of those lost, and those who have suffered, during a time when we could not congregate to support each other.”

One of the charity partners, Alzheimer’s Research UK, will be welcoming walkers with a fantastic finish-line reception and memento when they complete their walk.

Molly Hindle, the regional fundraising officer for the East Anglia at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re so grateful to the Ipswich Defeat Dementia Walk team for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK for its fifth year running. It’s such an incredible event, one of the biggest in East Anglia for the charity.

“One in three children born this year will develop dementia in their lifetime and fantastic fundraising efforts like this will help us make life-changing research breakthroughs for people with dementia, keeping them connected to their families, their worlds and themselves for longer.”

If you would like to join the Defeat Dementia Walk, register online.