Olle died in November 2021, having completed his sailing trip around the UK - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The fundraising efforts of an Ipswich grandfather who sailed around Britain while undergoing treatment for bowel cancer has inspired a big contribution from an anonymous donor.

Just before Christmas, the supporter donations team at Macmillan received a short message that said the writer had seen Olle Nash on the TV, sailing around the UK to raise money for Macmillan.

The note continued: "I thought he was amazing, so I'm sending a donation to be added to his fundraising total... I thought his efforts should be rewarded."

Alongside the note was a cheque for £10,000 - exactly the amount that Mr Nash had hoped to raise for specialist cancer support services when he set out on his sailing adventure.

Olle Nash died at St Elizabeth Hospice in November 2021, having completed the last leg of his trip in September.

He raised £17,000 for Macmillan as he travelled the waves - and alongside the additional £10,000 donation, the funds could pay for a Macmillan nurse for almost half a year to help people living with cancer.

Macmillan fundraising manager Mel Humphreys said: "Sadly, this gift didn't come in time for the wonderful Olle to see, as he had passed away in Ipswich at the beginning of November.

"But it came as no surprise to me that the generosity and positivity he radiated continued to inspire people - even after he had left us - to support a cause that he had treasured.

"This is the beautiful legacy of Olle Nash, whose generosity will change lives in Suffolk for many years to come."

Mr Nash's travels inspired an anonymous donor to add £10,000 to his fundraiser - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The generous donor wished to remain anonymous, so no further details have been shared, but on behalf of Mr Nash's family, son-in-law James Kindred said: "We're always amazed by the incredible generosity of people and as a family would like to thank whoever donated this to Olle's fund.

"It goes to show how much of an inspiration Olle was to everyone and we couldn't be prouder of him."

It has not yet been decided exactly how the donation will be spent, but it will go towards improving cancer services in Suffolk in some way - potentially by funding Macmillan health or social care roles or the one-off payments issued to people who need help covering the costs of cancer.