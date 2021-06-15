Published: 9:07 AM June 15, 2021

Ipswich has the lowest Covid-19 rate in England, according to new figures - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Ipswich now has the lowest Covid-19 case rate in England, according to new data.

Some other districts in Suffolk and north Essex have seen rates rise, however, although they are still low.

The latest weekly coronavirus rates for local authority areas show the infection rate in the borough was 5.8 per 100,000 over the seven days to June 10 , with a total of eight cases reported. This was the same figure as for the previous week.

Figures for the 315 local authority areas in England have been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on June 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

The figures are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

You may also want to watch:

Mid Suffolk had a rate of 11.6 cases per 100,000 people, with 12 cases reported, compared to a rate of 12.5 cases per 100,000 for the week ending June 3.

East Suffolk also had a rate of 11.6 per 100,000, with 29 cases. This shows a rise from a rate of just 6 cases per 100,000 in the previous week.

West Suffolk's rate was 11.7 cases per 100,000 people, with 21 new cases, up from a rate of 9.5 cases per 100,000 the previous week.

Babergh had recorded 19.6 cases per 100,000, with 18 new cases, up from a rate of 5.4 per 100,000.

In north Essex, the Colchester figure was 33.4 per 100,000, with 65 new cases, a sharp rise from 11.8 cases per 100,000 over the previous week.

Tendring's figure was 15.7 cases per 100,000 with 23 cases recorded, up from 5.5 cases per 100,000. The Colchester figure was

The latest figures come after Public Health England data published on Saturday showed that 20 postcode areas in Suffolk and north Essex recorded three or more cases











