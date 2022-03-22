Hannah rides again after Lyme disease left her bedridden for two years

Hannah is back in the saddle with horse Tyler and has spoken of her journey after being diagnosed with Lyme disease. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich horse-rider who was bedridden for two years is setting her sights on equestrianism's most prestigious competition.

Hannah Green, 46, had an emotional return to competing earlier this month at Poplar Park Horse Trials, near Woodbridge, following a long road recovering from Lyme disease and the death of her father late last year.

The Ipswich resident fell ill in 2006 with a flu-like illness but said it took six years to get a diagnosis for chronic late-stage Lyme disease while she was in Australia.

The condition left her with 30 symptoms including fatigue, anxiety, and loss of balance.

This eventually left her bedridden, with Hannah spending 23 hours in bed every day for around two years.

She said: "I nearly died and I was told I would probably never fully recover from Lyme disease and probably would never be able to ride or compete again but I decided that I was going to do both.

"I wanted to compete at a national championship when I was in Australia. I dreamed about a bay horse."

The Belstead Road resident came home to Ipswich in 2019 and returned to the Hubbard Hall Farm and stables, where she had previously worked before working in America and Australia.

She was loaned horses and connected with Tyler, 16, a bay Irish gelding.

Returning to Ipswich and the stables, she took the steps back towards riding horses and building back her strength.

She has been guided by the stable's Alice Hallows, 22, who won an Intermediate section at Poplar.

Hannah said: "I couldn't even trot a circle to begin with. I did a lot of pilates to strengthen."

The amateur horse rider said it was a huge goal to compete at Poplar Park alongside Olympic, world and European champions.

Hannah said: "Getting to Poplar Park Horse Trials has been an epic journey. I had to really fight to regain my strength and fitness, overcome a back injury and I lost my dad to cancer late last year, so training and preparation was very tough."

At Poplar, Hannah and Tyler got off to a great start leading 24 riders in their class with strong displays in dressage and a clear showjumping.

Hannah said: "We stormed around the cross country course having a total blast, until I fluffed up right at the end during my first attempt at using a cross country stopwatch and lost our first place. However, I am so happy, as I made it to my goal, despite the doubters, and we did so well."

It meant the pair missed out on a chance to qualify from Poplar to go to Badminton but Hannah is determined to take on other events to qualify for Badminton Grassroots 90 National Championship at the famous horse trials.

Hannah also coaches and supports other Lyme and chronic illness patients and hopes to encourage them to reach for their dreams.

Follow Hannah's journey here and for information around Lyme disease visit Lyme disease UK.