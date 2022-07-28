400 baby pink blooms on sale for hospital breast care unit fundraiser

The creators of 1000 metal blooms sold to raise money for Ipswich Hospital have relaunched their campaign with 400 baby pink flowers. - Credit: Suffolk Ironworks

The creators of 1,000 metal blooms sold to raise money for Ipswich Hospital have relaunched their campaign with 400 baby pink flowers.

Based in Elmsett, Darren and Sheryl of Suffolk Ironworks describe themselves as the "creators of all things metal".

Last year, they created 1,000 metal blooms for 'The Blooms for Blossom Appeal', which is an initiative raising funds for a new breast care unit at Ipswich Hospital.

Last year, 1000 metal blooms were created for 'The Blooms for Blossom Appeal' and displayed outside Ipswich Hospital. - Credit: ESNEFT

The new centre will bring together all elements of breast care – including the breast clinic, the imaging department and breast screening – under one roof to make visits easier for patients.

During their first campaign, all 1,000 of Suffolk Ironworks' bright pink flowers sold out, making over £33,000 for the Ipswich Hospital project.

The handcrafted flowers were displayed outside the front of the hospital in the shape of a bra, the appeal's logo, for two months.

Each flower was handcrafted by Suffolk Ironworks especially for the appeal and stamped with their own number and certificate explaining their meaning. - Credit: Suffolk Ironworks

Each flower was handcrafted by Suffolk Ironworks, especially for the appeal and stamped with its own number and certificate explaining its meaning.

This year, the firm has produced 400 baby pink flowers to raise money for the breast care unit's final push.

The blooms are available via the Suffolk Ironworks website at £36 each and 20% of all proceeds go directly to the Blossom Appeal.

Suffolk Ironworks has also become a member of the Blossom Appeal 2022 club, where they are raising a further £2,022 for the charity.

Darren and Sheryl said: "We are very excited for this opportunity and to be able to work alongside the charity event holders yet again."

Darren and Sheryl have also become members of the Blossom Appeal 2022 club, where they are raising a further £2022 for the charity. - Credit: Suffolk Ironworks

The Blossom Appeal is welcoming support from a range of fundraising initiatives to raise the final £500,000 to build their £6.2 million breast care centre.

Alongside the sale of Suffolk Ironworks' baby pink flowers, they are taking part in the Extreme Abseil challenge at Ipswich Hospital alongside ESNEFT chief executive Nick Hulme and 16-year-old memory loss patient Fred Hart.

More than £5.7 million has already been secured through donations and NHS funding from East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust.