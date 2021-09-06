Cancer patient sails 'physically punishing' Britain coastal journey for charity

Published: 7:00 PM September 6, 2021

Cancer patient Olle Nash has completed his three-month "physically punishing" journey around Britain's coast for Macmillian - arriving back in Ipswich on Monday afternoon.

Olle Nash arrives in Fox's Marina with arms outstretched. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He set off on his latest coastal sail in Scotland, in August after he had to return from the first leg of his journey to receive cancer treatment in July.

Olle Nash sailing into Fox's Marina - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pulling into Fox's Marina on Monday, September 6, after traversing the Irish Sea, and stopping at the Isle of Man and Wales, he said: “It feels amazing to have completed this journey.

“It’s been a physically punishing challenge for me, as someone undergoing active treatment for bowel cancer, but I’m so grateful that with the right support and medical advice I’ve been able to enjoy this incredible adventure and raise more than £12,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

A family waving as Olle Nash pulls in to Fox's Marina. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“That’s not to say I haven’t felt unwell at points - I have felt the side effects of my recent radiotherapy treatment quite keenly in the past few weeks - but the warm welcome we’ve received in harbour towns and villages across the UK, and the knowledge that every penny raised will help to make life that bit easier for people with cancer, has kept me focussed.

“This would have remained a pipe dream without the unwavering support of my family, friends and the medical team at Ipswich Hospital.

Cancer patient Olle Nash has arrived home after sailing around Britain on Renegade. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I have to single out my stoic crewmates who have remained determined through the thick fog and violent winds that made our passage treacherous at points, and have trusted me to direct them from my bunk when I’ve not felt well enough to move. Their good humour has kept my spirits up throughout."

The Gulf War veteran's own struggle after he was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019 inspired him to make this trek, along with his daughter's death, aged 37, after suffering pancreatic cancer in 2017.

Olle Nash has raised £12,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of his daughter - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He added: “It’s hard not to have Toni here, smiling knowingly at the thought of her hard-headed father pushing through the pain to finish what he’d set out to do. But if I’m honest, it’s been the thought of her, and the Macmillan professionals who made her final months easier for all of us, that have helped to see me through to the end.

“If you can, please do donate to help more people like Toni and myself to cope with the havoc that can come with a cancer diagnosis.”

See here for more on donating and keep up with the live blog here.