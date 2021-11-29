Major milestone marked as Ipswich Hospital south entrance reopens

The entrance reopening is the first of the £23.1 million transformation that will improve how patients and visitors access services at the south end of the hospital - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The new main entrance at Ipswich hospital has officially opened as part of improvements for patients using the hospital.

After six months of building works, visitors and patients will be able to use a more spacious entrance and new retail area in the south end of the hospital.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) is investing £52m across the site, with the next big builds to be completed including the Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) and Emergency Department (ED).

Neill Moloney, acting chief executive of ESNEFT, said: "The opening of our new main entrance at Ipswich Hospital marks a major milestone in our £52million development programme for the site including a new urgent treatment centre, a new emergency department, new breast care centre and new children's department.

"I would like to thank everyone involved in the development and building of the new concourse and hope that everyone within the hospital, patients, visitors, volunteers and staff will benefit."

Trauma and Orthopaedics and the Fracture Clinic patients should use the new south main entrance.

Paul Fenton, director of estates and facilities at ESNEFT, said: "We are pleased that the new main entrance to our hospital wards and other departments is now open along with new retail facilities that are much larger, and offer greater choice for our visitors and staff.

"This opening marks the start, in earnest, of the remodelling of the front of the hospital and the construction of our new Emergency Department and Urgent Treatment Centre which will create greater capacity and improve the experience of patients using our services.

"We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding whilst we carry out these construction works to improve the hospital for the population we serve."

Patients who have appointments in these areas should be dropped off at car park F, where a drop-off zone has been clearly identified.

Patients with appointments for rheumatology, physiotherapy and hand therapy should be dropped off at entrance 6 (central outpatients).