Call the Midwife stars donate signed book to Ipswich hospital prize draw

L-R: Ally Walker, Pauline Peters and Sharon Ward are fundraising for the neonatal unit at Ipswich hospital. They are thrilled to have received book signed by the cast of Call the Midwife as a grand prize for one lucky winner. - Credit: Sharon Ward

Three Ipswich nurses have teamed up with the cast of ‘Call the Midwife’ to make sure that hospital stays are as comfortable as possible for poorly babies and their parents.

Sharon Ward and Pauline Peters both work as junior sisters at Ipswich hospital’s neonatal unit. Their friend Ally Walker worked for many years as a district sister and practice nurse, but now works in advocacy.

They are hoping to raise £1,000 to purchase items such as memory making kits, neonatal diaries, baby footprints and arts and crafts, items which can make the stay bearable for overwhelmed parents.

It was through Ally’s work that they crossed paths with the popular BBC drama Call the Midwife, for she was working as a PA to Kath West, Vice Chair of the Thalidomide Society.

Many will be aware of the Thalidomide scandal, which occurred after the drug was licenced as a combat for morning sickness in the UK in 1958 before it was found to cause severe birth defects.

The thalidomide scandal has been explored in the BBC show Call the Midwife, which has sought to make their dramatization as accurate and sensitive as possible.

Pauline Peters, left, and Sharon Ward, right, are junior sisters on the neonatal unit at Ipswich hospital. Sharon said that if she had to guess, she has delivered thousands of babies in her 16 years on the unit. - Credit: Sharon Ward

Ally Walker has connections with the Thalidomide Society, which is how she came to visit the set of Call the Midwife in July. - Credit: Ally Walker

As Vice Chair of the Thalidomide Society, Kath was invited to visit the set in July, with Ally travelling with her.

“We met Stephen [McGann], Doctor Turner, who is so passionate about the thalidomide story,” Ally said.

She even had the opportunity to hold the model of Baby Susan, a thalidomide survivor character born in series five.

“She feels the same way as a new-born, she’d even got a tiny, downy head of hair.”

Ally asked the show’s admin team whether they might donate some prizes to Ipswich hospital’s fundraiser, and they did not disappoint.

Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Turner, is the author of Call the Midwife: A Labour of Love, which reflects on ten years of the show. - Credit: PA

Call the Midwife is a period drama, which follows a group of midwives working in the East End of London in the 1950s and 60s. Pictured: Jennifer Kirby as Valerie, Helen George as Trixie and Leonie Elliott as Lucille. - Credit: PA

The show has donated a copy of Stephen McGann’s book Call the Midwife: A Labour of Love, which has been signed by several members of the cast.

Anyone who donates to the GoFundMe will have the chance of winning the book, with the funds shared between the Thalidomide Society and Ipswich Hospital’s neonatal unit.

The funds will not go towards essential equipment, but items that can make the stay bearable for families.

“Having a premature baby is such an overwhelming experience for many families, because it is unexpected,” explained Sharon Ward.

“Receiving little footprints from their babies, or perhaps a card saying ‘You’re doing really well, Mummy and Daddy, keep going!’ makes such a big difference.”

To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/ipswich-neonatal-unit-thalidomide-society