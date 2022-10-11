Call the Midwife stars donate signed book to Ipswich hospital prize draw
- Credit: Sharon Ward
Three Ipswich nurses have teamed up with the cast of ‘Call the Midwife’ to make sure that hospital stays are as comfortable as possible for poorly babies and their parents.
Sharon Ward and Pauline Peters both work as junior sisters at Ipswich hospital’s neonatal unit. Their friend Ally Walker worked for many years as a district sister and practice nurse, but now works in advocacy.
They are hoping to raise £1,000 to purchase items such as memory making kits, neonatal diaries, baby footprints and arts and crafts, items which can make the stay bearable for overwhelmed parents.
It was through Ally’s work that they crossed paths with the popular BBC drama Call the Midwife, for she was working as a PA to Kath West, Vice Chair of the Thalidomide Society.
Many will be aware of the Thalidomide scandal, which occurred after the drug was licenced as a combat for morning sickness in the UK in 1958 before it was found to cause severe birth defects.
The thalidomide scandal has been explored in the BBC show Call the Midwife, which has sought to make their dramatization as accurate and sensitive as possible.
As Vice Chair of the Thalidomide Society, Kath was invited to visit the set in July, with Ally travelling with her.
Most Read
- 1 See inside Victorian home in Ipswich with £90k to £110k guide price
- 2 Man taken to hospital after medical emergency in Ipswich town centre
- 3 Shop closures blight Ipswich's Butter Market Street
- 4 Ipswich skate park cordoned off by police after affray incident
- 5 Flood alert issued for parts of Ipswich and Suffolk coast
- 6 Bank card stolen from parked car fraudulently used at Ipswich store
- 7 Enforcement action taken against garden suburb developer after breaches
- 8 Woman put under curfew for part in late night attack four years ago
- 9 'All the hard work paid off': Takeaway's boost after award recognition
- 10 Man, 21, charged after imitation firearm robbery in Suffolk village
“We met Stephen [McGann], Doctor Turner, who is so passionate about the thalidomide story,” Ally said.
She even had the opportunity to hold the model of Baby Susan, a thalidomide survivor character born in series five.
“She feels the same way as a new-born, she’d even got a tiny, downy head of hair.”
Ally asked the show’s admin team whether they might donate some prizes to Ipswich hospital’s fundraiser, and they did not disappoint.
The show has donated a copy of Stephen McGann’s book Call the Midwife: A Labour of Love, which has been signed by several members of the cast.
Anyone who donates to the GoFundMe will have the chance of winning the book, with the funds shared between the Thalidomide Society and Ipswich Hospital’s neonatal unit.
The funds will not go towards essential equipment, but items that can make the stay bearable for families.
“Having a premature baby is such an overwhelming experience for many families, because it is unexpected,” explained Sharon Ward.
“Receiving little footprints from their babies, or perhaps a card saying ‘You’re doing really well, Mummy and Daddy, keep going!’ makes such a big difference.”
To donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/ipswich-neonatal-unit-thalidomide-society