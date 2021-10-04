'It's been hard' - mum determined to continue support for bereaved parents

Published: 7:00 PM October 4, 2021

Kylie Dorling organises a charity called Shining Star that makes clothes for premature babies and donates them to the hospital - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An Ipswich mum who began providing handmade knitted clothes for families affected by baby loss is trying to secure further funds to keep the initiative going.

Kylie Dorling, from Chantry, started Shining Star earlier this year to support bereaved parents, having experienced the loss of two sons, when they were just weeks old.

She said it was worse when a parent had no clothes to put them in.

The founder said it had been hard to keep the group going and that she could not do it alone.

She hopes by running an evening at Westgate Ward Social Club she can raise further funds for those who lost children by providing gifts and clothes to Ipswich Hospital.

The Chantry mum added: "I started doing it by myself with my funds and other people but they've dropped out and it's been harder keeping it running."

The night is on at Westgate Ward Social Club on October 30 from 7pm onwards.

It will have a disco, candy floss machine, face painting, a raffle, and a chocolate fountain.

Baby Loss Awareness Week will be held next from October 9 to 15.