News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

'Crucial' hydrotherapy pool to reopen after closure during Covid

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:29 PM August 31, 2021   
The hydrotherapy pool at Ipswich Hospital is reopening to patients after being shut due to coronavirus

The hydrotherapy pool at Ipswich Hospital is reopening to patients after being shut due to coronavirus - Credit: ESNEFT

Ipswich Hospital's hydrotherapy pool is to reopen to patients after being closed during the pandemic.

People living with certain muscular conditions, as well as people with neurological conditions and others who may benefit from physiotherapy post-surgery, will soon be able to have treatment in the water.

Sue Voules, clinical specialist physiotherapist at Ipswich Hospital, said: “Hydrotherapy pools are much warmer than regular pools, so help muscles to relax.

"Having treatment in a hydrotherapy pool helps a patient regain movement, and in the pool they’re weightless - so able to do more.

“Patients who have had recent surgery, like knee surgery, or who may have a rheumatology condition like arthritis can really benefit.”

You may also want to watch:

Patients normally get a 30-minute session in the pool to help build their confidence, as well as provide crucial physical benefits for the patient. 

The hydrotherapy pool at Colchester's Mill Road Therapy Centre pool is open for children, with plans to reopen for adults in a few weeks' time.  

Most Read

  1. 1 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
  2. 2 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
  3. 3 New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening
  1. 4 Road into Ipswich reopens after motorists injured in collision
  2. 5 Major seafront regeneration project set to start
  3. 6 7 of the best restaurants in Ipswich as picked by readers
  4. 7 Town centre shop could be divided to create three stores
  5. 8 Multi-million pound golf club homes finding buyers
  6. 9 Investment company snaps up town centre restaurant site ahead of auction
  7. 10 Trenches dug on Shingle Street to stop tourists parking at beauty spot

There are still many restrictions for all patients, staff and visitors at hospital, and it will take time for all patients who may have previously had pool sessions to be able to return.

Suffolk Live
Ipswich Hospital
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Director Adrian Carr. The Black Tiles pub in Martlesham has opened a new coffee shop Picture: CHARL

Pub near Ipswich opens new coffee house in honour of owner's grandma

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Zia Marita's Pizzeria at The Woolpack

Iconic Ipswich pub builds outdoor kitchen to serve pop-up pizzas

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town's trip to Coventry - or actually Birmingham - on December 7 has been moved back to Dece

Football

Town game OFF!

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Old Post Office

Cornhill

5 businesses coming to Ipswich soon

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon