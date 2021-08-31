'Crucial' hydrotherapy pool to reopen after closure during Covid

Published: 3:29 PM August 31, 2021

The hydrotherapy pool at Ipswich Hospital is reopening to patients after being shut due to coronavirus - Credit: ESNEFT

Ipswich Hospital's hydrotherapy pool is to reopen to patients after being closed during the pandemic.

People living with certain muscular conditions, as well as people with neurological conditions and others who may benefit from physiotherapy post-surgery, will soon be able to have treatment in the water.

Sue Voules, clinical specialist physiotherapist at Ipswich Hospital, said: “Hydrotherapy pools are much warmer than regular pools, so help muscles to relax.

"Having treatment in a hydrotherapy pool helps a patient regain movement, and in the pool they’re weightless - so able to do more.

“Patients who have had recent surgery, like knee surgery, or who may have a rheumatology condition like arthritis can really benefit.”

Patients normally get a 30-minute session in the pool to help build their confidence, as well as provide crucial physical benefits for the patient.

The hydrotherapy pool at Colchester's Mill Road Therapy Centre pool is open for children, with plans to reopen for adults in a few weeks' time.

There are still many restrictions for all patients, staff and visitors at hospital, and it will take time for all patients who may have previously had pool sessions to be able to return.