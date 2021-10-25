Ipswich midwife wins award for work in helping families through baby loss

Published: 5:41 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 5:44 PM October 25, 2021

Ali Brett, who works at Ipswich Hospital, with her Archie award for her midwife work - Credit: ESNEFT

An Ipswich Hospital midwife has scooped a national award for her commitment to supporting families going through the trauma of pregnancy, baby or infant loss.

Ali Brett picked up the Archie award at a ceremony held by the Mariposa Trust in London.

The award, which named after TV soap actress Kym Marsh’s son, who sadly passed away during pregnancy, recognises excellence in care and support for those who have lost babies.

Mrs Brett's role at Ipswich Hospital is to oversee the bereavement service and help families whenever they lose a child.

She was nominated for the Archie award last year and missed the ceremony as she was on holiday.

In her absence, Mrs Brett's daughter Amber and three volunteers from Ipswich Hospital’s Baby Bereavement Group attended on her behalf and collected the award.

Mrs Brett said: "It's really emotional and difficult in talking about pregnancy loss. One of my gifts is that I'm compassionate, caring and always doing my best for families.

"It was very humbling and a great honour to be nominated, and absolutely amazing to win.

"The award may have my name on it, but it represents our fantastic work family, who continuously provide safe and compassionate maternity care every day and night.

"It is also recognition of the dedication that our amazing volunteers show to the Baby Bereavement Group. They are just incredible."