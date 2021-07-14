Inspirational Ipswich nurse duo go one step further for cancer services by running marathon
- Credit: Supplied by Linda Montgomery
Nurses in Ipswich are getting ready to run a marathon to give back to Macmillan Cancer Support that helps their patients.
Duo Pauline McKeown and Linda Montgomery are running and cycling whenever they can to do the London Marathon in October.
The pair, who want to get £5,240 for Macmillan, can see on a daily basis how important Woolverstone Macmillan Centre is to their chemotherapy patients and their families at Ipswich Hospital.
Mrs Montgomery, a senior nurse at Ipswich Hospital, who has been on the Woolverstone unit for five years, explains Macmillan helps young people through cancer treatments and supports patients that cannot have family attend treatments during Covid restrictions
"It will also help with staffing as that's always short," she said.
The 43-year-old is not daunted by running a full marathon since taking the plunge last year with unit manager Pauline McKeown by running the half London Marathon.
To further raise the money they will hold a fundraising event on August 21 at the White Horse in Kirton.
At the pub, they will have face paintings, a little music and a raffle. It will be £5 for entry with a free burger and drink.
To donate go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/teamwoolverstone/1.