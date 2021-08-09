'Devoted' hospital porter comes into work on day off to help patient

Published: 3:49 PM August 9, 2021

Ipswich Hospital porter Rob Haynes was given a commendation award by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust - Credit: ESNEFT

Ipswich Hospital porter Rob Haynes has been praised for coming into work in his uniform on his day off to help a patient.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs the hospital, surprised the radiotherapy worker with an award from its staff commendation nomination scheme.

Mr Haynes - who wheels patients to and from their cancer treatments - had built a "great rapport" with one patient in particular, taking her to the department from her ward bed.

Rob Haynes wheels patients to and from their cancer treatment at Ipswich Hospital - Credit: ESNEFT

"When her final treatment was booked, he was due to be on a day off," ESNEFT said in a statement.

"But the loyal porter was determined only he would wheel the patient to her final and landmark appointment, so he popped on his uniform on his day off and came in for one special final portering service."

You may also want to watch:

The trust added: "Many patients have treatment day after day, for several weeks, so they get to know the staff very well.

"Rob had built a great rapport with a patient, who was having daily trips to the department from her ward bed in the hospital."

Mr Haynes' team also described him as "caring and devoted".