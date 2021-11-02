News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

Ipswich Hospital to close three entrances as £23m project set to start

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 12:30 PM November 2, 2021
Ms Burniston was employed as a midwife at Ipswich Hospital until she resigned in late 2018 Picture:

Orthopaedics, fracture clinic, rheumatology and physiotherapy patients will need to note the entrance changes - Credit: Archant

Building work that will close three Ipswich Hospital entrances is set to start in mid-November. 

A new south main entrance and retail area - as well as a new emergency department and urgent treatment centre - is being built at the hospital to improve services for patients at a cost of £23m. 

From November 15, entrances three, four and five will be closed to ensure the work can be carried out safely. 

As a result, the entrance for trauma, orthopaedics and fracture clinic patients will be entrance two, near the south wards, while rheumatology, physiotherapy and hand therapy areas should be accessed by entrance six, central outpatients. 

Access to the vehicle area outside entrances three, four and five will also be blocked. 

You may also want to watch:

Paul Fenton, director of Estates and Facilities at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich Hospital, said: "With so much building work going on at our already busy site there needs to be some changes and diversions to how people access the hospital.  

"We apologise for any inconvenience. Please bear with us - the disruption is only short-term and we will be hugely improving your hospital as a result. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager locked up for 24 years for shooting friend in Kesgrave
  2. 2 Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time
  3. 3 Highways chiefs questioned over handling of Copdock interchange plan
  1. 4 22-year-old man jailed over firearm and drug offences
  2. 5 Missing 26-year-old found
  3. 6 Major new Christmas market coming to Ipswich this December
  4. 7 Kesgrave shooting detective in 'no doubt' of teen's murderous intent
  5. 8 Traffic lights damaged after two vehicle crash
  6. 9 'Motorways and McDonalds' - Ipswich father and son plan tribute roadtrip
  7. 10 Revolution Ipswich to close for two weeks for refurbishment

"By making sure patients are seen by the right team first time, this exciting development will improve their experience of accessing care while reducing the amount of time they need to wait for treatment.  

"At the same time, it will help us to make sure our emergency department remains available to those in the greatest clinical need." 

Ipswich Hospital
NHS
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

A14 closed near Ipswich after car flips onto roof

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Plans have been submitted for a water tower in Tuddenham lane, Rushmere St Andrew, Suffolk to be converted into a house

Derelict water tower in Rushmere St Andrew to be converted into a house

Timothy Bradford

person
Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Man, 60, caught with more than 18,000 indecent images of children

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Kieron Dyer pictured ahead of the game against Bristol Rovers.

Football | Updated

Blues coach Kieron Dyer needs liver transplant after rare disease diagnosis

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon