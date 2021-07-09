News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

New operating theatre to help reduce waiting lists at Ipswich Hospital

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 11:13 AM July 9, 2021   
A new theatre is being opened at Ipswich Hospital.

A new theatre is being opened at Ipswich Hospital. - Credit: ESNEFT

A new operating theatre will open at Ipswich Hospital to help bring faster treatment to patients following a growth of waiting lists caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The theatre unit will be situated in an area of visitor car park F when it arrives in Ipswich next weekend, as part of a national programme to recover NHS waiting lists known as the national accelerator programme.

The Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System (which includes East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust) has been awarded £10million to bring faster treatment to patients.

It means a specialist theatre, clinical rooms and a recovery ward (together known as a vanguard theatre unit), will be added to the site.

Figures released under Freedom of Information laws found �653,392 was spent on medical locums employ

Ipswich Hospital is introducing a new operating theatre.

Part of car park F will be closed on Friday, July 17 for preparation work and the whole car park will be closed the following day (Saturday, July 18) as the theatre is safely put in place alongside the Outpatients building.

You may also want to watch:

Much of the car park will then be reopened, and a number of standard car park spaces will be changed to disabled spaces. As less visitors are coming onto site there will be alternative spaces for visitor car parking.

Construction work to get the theatre ready will continue into early August. A temporary walkway will be created as parts of the footpath will be out of use, and the direction of traffic flow in the car park will change.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police release CCTV after iPhone stolen from Ipswich Morrisons
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into Pizza Hut
  3. 3 Race Night Live: How the night unfolded as Witches win it
  1. 4 Ipswich Hospital emergency department sees record high attendance
  2. 5 League Two move for son of former Town star as another ex-Ipswich striker begins coaching career in US
  3. 6 Ipswich rape accused denies creating story to fit evidence
  4. 7 7 great places to eat in Ipswich...for under £10 
  5. 8 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
  6. 9 Building our landmark - memories of the Orwell Bridge construction
  7. 10 Howdens Joinery snaps up unit at new Ipswich business park

The hospital trust said all changes will be clearly marked.

The vanguard theatre will be housed at Ipswich Hospital for a year, and initially it will be used by West Suffolk Hospital teams (also part of the local integrated care system) for three months and will then be used by ESNEFT teams for nine months.

Another important part of the accelerator programme at Ipswich Hospital is converting the seventh floor of the tower block (home mainly to maternity services) into a ward for extra beds for patients needing operations.

Ipswich Hospital
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brandon Chambers has been missing since Sunday and his family are worried about him

Suffolk Live

'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked on Ipswich Waterfront

Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Hajara "Sid" Singh has been remembered through a tattoo

Beloved Ipswich shopkeeper remembered through incredible tattoo

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Lee Arthurs, of Ipswich, has been jailed for 11 and a half years

Ambulance worker jailed for 11 years over vile child sex abuse images

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus