Town fan Paul completes challenge on 10th anniversary after brain surgery

Paul Osborne has completed a walking challenge, ten years after having brain tumour surgery which left him with limited mobility - Credit: Tom Cann/Sue Ryder Care

An Ipswich Town fan who was left mostly non-verbal after a brain tumour has smashed his walking challenge goals.

Paul Osborne, a resident at The Chantry Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre, completed 100 laps around the building, to raise money for three charities that have helped him along the way.

Ten years ago, Paul underwent surgery to remove his brain tumour, which left him unable to walk, and mostly non-verbal, needing a speaking aid which is on the front of his throat.

Paul had aimed to complete his challenge in 67 days but actually completed it in 40.

He has chosen to raise money for Sue Ryder Care, Acorn Village in Mistley and the Woolverstone Wing at Ipswich Hospital.

The 67-year-old said: "It was really difficult, hard work, but I am determined and finishing it was very rewarding.

"The whole team here has been fantastic and I would not be where I am today without them.

"The specialist care and support that I have received has been such a big part of my recovery.

"I am eternally grateful to them all and that is why I took on this challenge to raise money for the centre."

Being a big Ipswich Town fan, Paul's final lap was around the outside of Portman Road, wearing his beloved team's football shirt.

Sally Davies, regional neurological director said: "A brain injury can be life-changing for the person involved and their family.

Paul with Zara Grant, one of the carers at Sue Ryder - Credit: Sue Ryder Care

"Paul's journey to regain his mobility and his determination throughout his recovery has been incredible to see.

"It has been a privilege to play such a key part in his rehabilitation.

"We are all so inspired by Paul's desire to take on these challenges to raise money for the centre."

Paul finished his challenge on Tuesday July 12, the day he had life changing surgery to remove the brain tumour ten years prior.

Sally continued: "When Paul first arrived at the centre his mobility and ability to walk were severely affected.

"The fact that he has been able to embark on not one but three walking challenges is testament to his determination."

To donate to the three charities and support Paul, click here for Sue Ryder, here for Ipswich Hospital, and here for Acorn Village.