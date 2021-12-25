Mum delivers Christmas gifts to Ipswich neonatal unit as a thank you
- Credit: Verity Prentice
A care home manager whose son was born at 24 weeks has delivered festive stockings to the neonatal unit at Ipswich Hospital.
Vicky Osborne, a deputy manager at Bucklesham Grange care home, has been delivering the Christmas gifts for the past seven years as a way to thank the team who cared for her son.
The stockings contain a box of chocolates, biscuits and drinks, a hand-knitted baby blanket and a special keepsake Christmas ornament.
Ms Osborne said: "My son was born at 24 weeks and spent 14 weeks total in hospital before coming home.
"We were lucky enough that he was not in over Christmas but I can only imagine how difficult it must be to have a baby in hospital at this time of year.
"It's even harder with Covid restrictions in place which mean only parents are allowed to visit the ward and only one at a time."
As well as the stockings, she has put together hampers to go in the team lounge and family rooms on the ward.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich restaurant forced to close until January after 400 cancellations
- 2 Woman jailed after Ipswich car park stand-off
- 3 Major Ipswich road blocked after two vehicle crash
- 4 Man to appear in court after meat cleaver robbery at Ipswich Co-op
- 5 Ipswich duo recognised as community heroes
- 6 Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip cancelled due to extreme weather
- 7 When will the Next 'Boxing Day' sale happen?
- 8 13 fascinating features within Ipswich’s Christchurch Park
- 9 Perfect! Global raffle of Ed Sheeran's guitar is won by Ipswich family
- 10 'Everything fell into place' - asylum seeker sees hopeful future in Ipswich
"It has been wonderful to have the support from the care home this year, and has meant that I have been able to provide gifts for the amazing team who work so hard to keep these babies safe."