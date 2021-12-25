News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Mum delivers Christmas gifts to Ipswich neonatal unit as a thank you

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 11:45 AM December 25, 2021
Vicky delivers the Christmas stockings to the neonatal baby unit at Ipswich Hospital

Vicky Osborne with her two sons, Charlie and Freddie - Credit: Verity Prentice

A care home manager whose son was born at 24 weeks has delivered festive stockings to the neonatal unit at Ipswich Hospital. 

Vicky Osborne, a deputy manager at Bucklesham Grange care home, has been delivering the Christmas gifts for the past seven years as a way to thank the team who cared for her son. 

The stockings contain a box of chocolates, biscuits and drinks, a hand-knitted baby blanket and a special keepsake Christmas ornament. 

Ms Osborne said: "My son was born at 24 weeks and spent 14 weeks total in hospital before coming home. 

"We were lucky enough that he was not in over Christmas but I can only imagine how difficult it must be to have a baby in hospital at this time of year. 

"It's even harder with Covid restrictions in place which mean only parents are allowed to visit the ward and only one at a time." 

As well as the stockings, she has put together hampers to go in the team lounge and family rooms on the ward. 

"It has been wonderful to have the support from the care home this year, and has meant that I have been able to provide gifts for the amazing team who work so hard to keep these babies safe."

