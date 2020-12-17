Ipswich avoids being placed under Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions

Breaking

Published: 11:55 AM December 17, 2020 Updated: 1:02 PM December 17, 2020

Ipswich has avoided being placed under Tier 3 restrictions, health secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed.

Speaking to MPs this morning, the West Suffolk MP confirmed the county town is not included in a list of areas in the East of England entering Tier 3, and as such will remain under the "high alert" or Tier 2 restrictions.

The whole of Suffolk will remain in the same tier.

Fears had been raised by local politicians that the town could enter the highest restrictions – including by Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter, who has spent much of the pandemic working on the frontline.

The announcement will come as a relief to the town's hospitality industry, with pubs and restaurants having to close their doors should the town have moved up a tier.

The mixing of households in private gardens would also have been banned and would only be allowed to take place in public spaces, such as parks.

The announcement means 2,000 fans will continue to be allowed to watch Ipswich Town Football Club play at Portman Road – who play their next home match against Northampton on Boxing Day.

The town does, however, have a seven-day infection rate higher than the national average, with 283 new cases pushing the rate to 206.7 per 100,000.

Nationally, the average stands at 204.8 per 100,000.

Before the announcement, 81 of the 206 local authority areas which recorded a lower infection rate than Ipswich were in Tier 3. Among those are major cities such as Manchester, Newcastle and Nottingham.

Cases in the East of England are up two thirds in the last week, Mr Hancock said – and hospital admissions are up by a half.

As of yesterday, there were 239 patients with coronavirus in the county's hospitals.

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council and chair of the Suffolk’s Local Outbreak Engagement Board, said the county now needs to come together to ensure the Tiers do not go up by the next review.

Mr Hicks said : “Given where Suffolk was just three weeks ago, the increase in Covid-19 cases is shocking.

“It is the reality that we face however, and we must stand together and strong. Suffolk needs you now. The actions that each of us take over the coming weeks and months, ahead of the Covid vaccine being fully rolled out, will determine when we get our everyday social freedoms back.

“We have a choice. We can play our part now or live with Covid-19 for longer. We can get out of this by following the guidance, not just a little and when it suits us, but fully and always.”

Rachel Kearton, Suffolk’s deputy chief constable and chair of the group of public sector organisations leading the fight against Covid-19 in the county, said: “Throughout this extremely difficult year, the vast majority of people in Suffolk have made great sacrifices to protect themselves, their loved ones and the NHS.

“I appreciate how hard that has been, but we must now redouble those efforts.

“We have reached a critical time for Suffolk with Christmas approaching.

“The rise in cases is very concerning and now we must rely on each other more than ever before. I urge everyone to follow the guidance all of the time. There is no room for complacency.

“Each of us is responsible for our own actions, and all of us must act responsibly if we are to look forward to a happier New Year.”

Peter Aldous, Conservative MP for Waveney, said he is pleased the county is staying in Tier 2 - Credit: Archant

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said the announcement came as a relief, having feared that rates in Ipswich could have seen the whole of Suffolk placed into Tier 3.

Mr Aldous said: "I must say one did hold one's breath when the health secretary mentioned places in the East of England moving up a tier.

"I'm glad the government's definition of the East of England is different to mine.

"The government has a great balancing act to make in trying to keep the virus under control while also keeping the government as open as possible. But given the latest information, I think the government has made the right decision for this time."

He added the county needs to "continue doing what it is doing" as the vaccine rollout continues to ensure it stands a chance of entering Tier 1 in the New Year.

Whichever tier we are in what’s important is personal behaviour. This is a deadly virus. Cover your face. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Ventilate your closed spaces. Save lives. https://t.co/exuLisjOTV — Nick Hulme (@Nickhulme61) December 17, 2020

Nick Hulme, chief executive of East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which operates Ipswich Hospital, tweeted: "Whichever tier we are in what’s important is personal behaviour.

"This is a deadly virus. Cover your face. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Ventilate your closed spaces. Save lives."