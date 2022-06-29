News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pilot scheme offers direct access to oral contraception in seven Ipswich pharmacies

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 7:00 PM June 29, 2022
A blister packet of contraceptive pills

Oral contraception will be available directly from seven Ipswich pharmacies as part of an NHS pilot scheme. - Credit: Tim Ireland

Oral contraception will be available directly from seven Ipswich pharmacies as part of an NHS pilot scheme.

Previously, those seeking contraception had to attend a sexual health clinic or GP appointment, but will now be able to go directly to pharmacies instead.

The pharmacist will conduct a confidential consultation with the person and, pending clinical appropriateness, issue the next supply of oral contraception.

In running this pilot, the NHS is aiming to relieve the burden on wider primary care and sexual health clinics to provide improved access for patients.

Participating pharmacies in Ipswich are: Boots on Tavern Street, Boots on Woodbridge Road East, Felixstowe Road Pharmacy, Gainsborough Wellbeing Pharmacy, Nacton Road Pharmacy, Rushmere Pharmacy and Woodbridge Road Pharmacy.

In the East of England, there are a further four sites taking part in the scheme in Cambridge and one in Chelmsford.

Pharmacies across the UK can sign up to deliver the pilot service on an ongoing basis.

