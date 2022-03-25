Wear A Hat Day highlights classmate and TA's brain tumour stories

Gallery

Schools in Ipswich have thrown them into 'Wear a Hat Day' to raise funds and awareness of brain tumours. Among them were St Margaret's CEVA Primary school, whose classmate Liliana was diagnosed with a brain tumour aged five. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Today is national ‘Wear a Hat Day,’ and students in Ipswich have arrived for school in their favourite headgear to raise funds and awareness of brain tumours.

At St Margaret’s CEVA Primary, this is a cause particularly close to their hearts, after their classmate Lilliana was diagnosed in 2019, aged five.

“I think this day, and what they’ve done in school, is just brilliant,” said Liliana’s mother, Kinga.

Liliana has been sharing her story with classmates today. She was wearing her 'beads of courage,' which she was given while undergoing her treatment. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Harvey, Liliana, Rahela and Daisy have thoroughly enjoyed wearing their favourite hats to school, and learning about their classmate Liliana's struggles. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Liliana was initially feeling nervous about talking to her classmates about her struggles, but bravely shared her journey with them.

“She shared her beads of courage. Every treatment, she was getting a little glass bead to put on her chain. Her chain is very long!” said Kinga.

Liliana underwent a 12-hour operation to remove her brain tumour, and has also received proton therapy in Manchester, which has only been available in the UK since 2018.

“She was one of the first paediatric patients in the Suffolk area,” said Kinga. “Usually, kids would be sent to Germany or the USA for that treatment.”

Three years on, Liliana is a happy, healthy eight-year-old, and completely cancer-free.

Daisy arrived at school looking like a Queen. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Bai and Kush looked very suave with their bowler hats. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Double trouble! Ella and Isla in their matching panda hats. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“The technology, the science, everything was just amazing. I am amazed at how it worked for Liliana, and I hope all the kids can learn from that,” said Kinga.

Elsewhere in Ipswich, students from The Meadows Montessori Independent School have also been wearing their favourite hats, after their much-loved teaching assistant was diagnosed with the disease last year.

Ruth Brailsford, 40, underwent 11 hours of surgery to remove a tumour.

Ruth ringing the 'end of radiotherapy treatment bell' with her husband, Mark, and her son. - Credit: Brailsford family

Ruth Brailsford with her son. Ruth received her brain tumour diagnosis last year. - Credit: Ruth Brailsford

Although this procedure went well, surgeons discovered two more tumours, with a biopsy confirming that she had grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive and incurable type of tumour.

Ruth is now taking a break from treatment, and is resting in preparation for an intensive six-month course of chemotherapy in the next few weeks.

St Margaret's CEVA Primary school in Ipswich have worn their most colourful hats to raise money and awareness of brain tumours. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Johi and Oliver have enjoyed wearing their favourite hats to school. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Eliza and Annie have enjoyed showing off their animal-themed hats. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She said: “The fact that The Meadows is doing Wear A Hat Day is just wonderful. It makes me feel loved and supported and gives me hope that I can fight this disease, with such amazing people around me.”

Head of The Meadows Montessori Independent School Sam Sims joined in with students, and arrived at school in a colourful hat. - Credit: Sam Sims

Pupils at The Meadows Montessori Primary have thrown themselves into the day with gusto, after their much-loved teaching assistant Ruth was diagnosed with a brain tumour last year. - Credit: The Meadows Montessori Primary School

Brain Tumour Research is committed to finding cures for brain tumours. To donate to, visit: www.braintumourresearch.org/donation



