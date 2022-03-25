Gallery
Wear A Hat Day highlights classmate and TA's brain tumour stories
Today is national ‘Wear a Hat Day,’ and students in Ipswich have arrived for school in their favourite headgear to raise funds and awareness of brain tumours.
At St Margaret’s CEVA Primary, this is a cause particularly close to their hearts, after their classmate Lilliana was diagnosed in 2019, aged five.
“I think this day, and what they’ve done in school, is just brilliant,” said Liliana’s mother, Kinga.
Liliana was initially feeling nervous about talking to her classmates about her struggles, but bravely shared her journey with them.
“She shared her beads of courage. Every treatment, she was getting a little glass bead to put on her chain. Her chain is very long!” said Kinga.
Liliana underwent a 12-hour operation to remove her brain tumour, and has also received proton therapy in Manchester, which has only been available in the UK since 2018.
“She was one of the first paediatric patients in the Suffolk area,” said Kinga. “Usually, kids would be sent to Germany or the USA for that treatment.”
Three years on, Liliana is a happy, healthy eight-year-old, and completely cancer-free.
“The technology, the science, everything was just amazing. I am amazed at how it worked for Liliana, and I hope all the kids can learn from that,” said Kinga.
Elsewhere in Ipswich, students from The Meadows Montessori Independent School have also been wearing their favourite hats, after their much-loved teaching assistant was diagnosed with the disease last year.
Ruth Brailsford, 40, underwent 11 hours of surgery to remove a tumour.
Although this procedure went well, surgeons discovered two more tumours, with a biopsy confirming that she had grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive and incurable type of tumour.
Ruth is now taking a break from treatment, and is resting in preparation for an intensive six-month course of chemotherapy in the next few weeks.
She said: “The fact that The Meadows is doing Wear A Hat Day is just wonderful. It makes me feel loved and supported and gives me hope that I can fight this disease, with such amazing people around me.”
