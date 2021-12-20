News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Poll

A normal Christmas? Take the Ipswich Star's survey

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:30 PM December 20, 2021
Late night shopping in Ipswich PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich town centre's tree has been lit up for late-night Christmas shopping - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

What are your plans for Christmas? Are you going to have 'normal' celebrations or are you taking extra precautions because of coronavirus?

The emergence of the Omicron variant has seen England move to Plan B rules in recent weeks, with people being urged to work from home and wear face masks in shops.

This is set to be the second consecutive Christmas affected by Covid, and the Ipswich Star is looking to gauge the mood of its readers ahead of the big day.

Have you cancelled any plans or do you think restrictions should be brought back? Let us know in our survey below.

All answers are anonymous, though you are welcome to leave contact details if you want to speak to a reporter.

Christmas
Coronavirus
Ipswich News

