News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

'School family' to skydive for TA diagnosed with brain tumour

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 12:00 PM July 3, 2022
L-R: Matt Sims, Theo Sims, Hollie Bowman, Kay Parker, Sam Sims and Oscar Sims

A team of six skydiving teachers from The Meadows Montessori School in Ipswich are determined to raise money for Brain Tumour Research. L-R: Matt Sims, Theo Sims, Hollie Bowman, Kay Parker, Sam Sims and Oscar Sims - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Six teachers at an Ipswich school will be leaping out of a plane this autumn in support of their former colleague with a brain tumour. 

Ruth Brailsford, 40, is a former teaching assistant at the Meadows Montessori School on Larchcroft Road. 

She was diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in November last year, after suffering from debilitating headaches. 

Ruth underwent an 11-hour operation to remove the tumour, and, although the procedure went well, surgeons discovered she had two more inoperable tumours. 

Ruth has had radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but has now been told that there are no more treatment options available to her.  

Ruth Brailsford with her son. Ruth received her brain tumour diagnosis last year

Ruth Brailsford with her son. Ruth received her brain tumour diagnosis last year - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Ruth and her husband, Mark, before her diagnosis.

Ruth and her husband, Mark, before her diagnosis. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Now, six of her former colleagues, including four from one family, are determined to show their support by taking part in a skydive this September, to raise money for Brain Tumour Research. 

Among them is headteacher, Sam Sims. 

Sam said: “We really want to support research into this disease. Sadly, Ruth is at the end of her treatment options now but, although she’s no longer working with us, she’s still very much a part of us and is planning on being there to watch us on the day.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Travellers pitch up at park in Ipswich
  2. 2 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  3. 3 Ipswich Music Day 2022: All you need to know
  1. 4 Teenage moped driver arrested in Ipswich after failing drug test
  2. 5 Driver blamed Amazon training for 13 speeding offences in Suffolk
  3. 6 Police launch appeal to identify man after incident in Ipswich
  4. 7 Ipswich family's visa nightmare leaves them fearing separation
  5. 8 Animal sex charges against Kesgrave vet dropped, but child images admitted
  6. 9 Ipswich Microshops celebrate 'whirlwind' of a first year
  7. 10 Mum's food saving mission rehomes 1,500 sausage rolls and cuts monthly bill

“I’m terrified about doing it because it’s so far out of my comfort zone. I’ve done a few fundraisers before, so felt I had to do that to raise money and get people digging deep into their pockets again.  

"I’m planning to jump first so that I don’t have to watch anyone else because this is a really big thing for me.” 

Ruth's six former colleagues will be skydiving to raise money for Brain Tumour Research

Ruth's six former colleagues will be skydiving to raise money for Brain Tumour Research. L-R: Matt Sims, Theo Sims, Hollie Bowman, Kay Parker, headteacher Sam Sims and Oscar Sims. The Sim family make up two thirds of the team. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Sam will be joined for the skydive at Beccles Airfield by colleagues Kay Parker and Hollie Bowman, as well as husband Matt and sons Theo and Oscar, who also teach at the school. 

Ruth said: “The school has supported me, my husband and our eight-year-old boy so well since this all started, from headaches to diagnosis, operation, recovery and treatment.  

They regularly raise awareness with the parents and students, and what Sam and the team are doing now is amazing. For them to be raising money for research to hopefully lead to earlier diagnoses, better treatments and even a cure is great.  

“We are so proud to call this group of people our school family.” 

To help the Meadows Montessori School reach their £3,000 target, www.justgiving.com/team/meadowsmadness 

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Sarah-Louise Netherwood was jailed for five years and seven months at Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Woman jailed for having sex with Ipswich schoolboy

Jane Hunt

person
Sophie Underwood and partner Simon Lewis from Felixstowe are renovating a double decer bus to live i

Homelessness

Double-decker bus bought on eBay becomes new home for evicted Suffolk...

Dominic Bareham

person
The group was seen in Westbourne Park off Norwich Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Group of youths seen carrying weapons in Ipswich park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Residents of Ipswich have been left frustrated by road closures causing 'chaos' this month. Pictured: Fountains Road.

Road closure 'chaos' for residents during fibre works

Abygail Fossett

person