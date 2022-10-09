Campaigners march to 'scream' for changes to mental health services

The loss of loved ones seeking support for their mental health were among the reasons spurring nearly 50 demonstrators to call for action to improve the region's mental health trust.

A march took place in Ipswich town centre on Sunday, organised by the Campaign to Save Mental Health Services in Norfolk and Suffolk ahead of World Mental Health Day, on Monday, October 10.

About 50 demonstrators gathered outside Ipswich Town Hall on Sunday morning saying they have been "screaming" for change for over a decade.

The twin march took place in Norwich on Saturday, October 8.

Campaign spokesperson Mark Harrison said: “The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has been in special measures for six out of the last eight years and has been failed by the Care Quality Commission four times.

“Nothing has been done to make NSFT a safe and professional mental health service.

“Suffolk residents haven't been getting a good service for the last 10 years, and this is unacceptable. Too many people are dying.”

Emma Corlett, one of the founding members of the campaign to help mental health who worked as a nurse for 17 years, said: “We’re protesting about how bad local mental health services are and how difficult it is for people to get help.

“We want to make enough noise going around the town centre.”

Ms Corlett pointed out the changes that should be made, including “an urgent investment from the government in mental health services”.

Jack Abbott, Labour and Co-operative Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Ipswich, said that people in Ipswich and across Suffolk and Norfolk “have suffered from totally inadequate mental health services for too long”.

He added: “Many have tragically lost their lives. Enough is enough, this cannot go on any longer.

"As a Suffolk MP, I expect the new Secretary of State to finally act and put an end to this misery.

“We must see a public inquiry to deliver justice to bereaved families and there must be direct intervention, and the trust must be broken up and rebuilt, from the bottom up, with co-production at its heart. It is the only way to start moving forward.”

Martin Tolley, chairman of Disabled People Against Cuts in Suffolk also attended the march.

He said: “We've been screaming this from the top of our lungs since 2010 that the mental health services are not adequate.

“Disabled people need help to live. Anyone at any time can become disabled, and we should be able to get help from the government.”

One of the protesters said it was very important for her to take part in the march, as her son did not get enough help and died ten years ago.

She added: “One of the contributory factors was the poor care that he got from his psychiatrist and the medical health specialists.

“It’s very worrying that nothing changes. I just want to see things improve.”

A spokesperson from Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: “People from all parts of NSFT are working incredibly hard to make it a better place for our patients. We are committed to turning around the trust, and will continue working with all our partners to improve mental health care for the people of Norfolk and Suffolk.

“We thank the campaign for helping to raise the profile of mental health in the region.”