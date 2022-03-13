News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Lifelong Ipswich Town fan's song raises vital funds for hospice

Michael Steward

Published: 4:00 PM March 13, 2022
Ipswich Town fan George Baker has written and recorded a song dedicated to his love for the club

An Ipswich Town fan has written and recorded a song to celebrate his 60th season watching the Blues - which will also raise funds for a town hospice. 

Long-time Town supporter George Baker penned the song Proud to Wear the Blue to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the club becoming First Division champions in 1961/62. 

Combining his love of music and football, the song and accompanying video reflect on his own experiences of following the Tractor Boys throughout his life. 

George, and wife Libby, have been supporters of Ipswich-based St Elizabeth Hospice for many years and the family business - George Baker Shipping - is also a charity partner for the hospice. 

The couple have seen first-hand the value of the hospice's services over the years, with friends and relatives receiving support. 

In terms of fundraising, every time the video for Proud to Wear the Blue is viewed in full on YouTube, then 10p will be donated to St Elizabeth Hospice. 

More than £1,625 has already been raised since the song was first published in October last year. 

Mr Baker said: “I have been overwhelmed by the support and positive feedback from Ipswich Town fans in response to the song.

“I am keen for this to be an ongoing charity project to support the hospice, so I encourage anyone who enjoys the song to view it multiple times, like and share on social media in order to help keep generating more money for St Elizabeth Hospice, who do such brilliant work in the local community."

George Baker with granddaughters Lucy and Emily 

George Baker with granddaughters Lucy and Emily - Credit: Supplied by family

Fiona Ginn, development fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “Thank you so much to George for supporting the hospice with his brilliant song for Ipswich Town.

“As a keen fan of Ipswich Town, I know Proud to Wear the Blue is sure to become a fan favourite, while also raising vital funds for the hospice and our work in supporting patients and their families in the Suffolk community.”

To watch the full video of Proud to Wear the Blue and support George’s fundraising, click here

For more information about St Elizabeth Hospice call 01473 723600 or visit the charity's website here.

