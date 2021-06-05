Cancer patient fined twice by Ipswich Hospital under new ANPR parking system

Published: 6:00 AM June 5, 2021

Kelly Weston, who has Stage 4 bowel cancer, was fined twice by Ipswich Hospital when she claims she was using the parking system correctly. - Credit: Kelly Weston

An "outraged" cancer patient fined twice by Ipswich Hospital's new parking system has spoken of how dealing with this as she undergoes treatment is a "slap in the face".

Kelly Weston, with Stage 4 bowel cancer, was exempt from her parking charge for her first fine when she arrived for chemotherapy at the Woolverstone Macmillan Centre on May 18.

After entering in her details, she then a few days later got a bill for £70 - which she is appealing.

Then while back for an oncology consultation, which means she is no longer exempt from the parking charge, she was also given a £70 fine.

On May 26 she paid for parking at the metre and was given another, in her words, "slap in the face" by Ipswich Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

Ms Weston said: "I'm outraged, really, knowing that they have a parking system dolling out fines when they're incorrect.

"If I wasn't going through health issues I would be less angry about it.

"It's just making it an added stress and inconvenience for people who are going through a lot."

Ms Weston, who will soon be able to have an operation after treatment made her tumour operable, wants to raise awareness so this does not happen to anyone else.

"The Macmillian Centre and staff have been amazing," she added.

The new system introduced in May, using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system allows people to pay for parking using their bank card, mobile phone or with cash.

Paul Fenton, director of estates and facilities at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Ipswich Hospital, said: “We’re grateful to Ms Weston for bringing this to our attention and we are very sorry for any inconvenience caused by the new ANPR system when she came to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

“If she would like to get in touch with us directly at travel.plan@esneft.nhs.uk we will happily look into what’s happened further and consider her appeal. We do have an appeal process in place for anyone who thinks they’ve been unfairly fined in our car parks.”