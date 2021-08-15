News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Covid-19 vaccine bus pulling up to diversity music day in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:15 PM August 15, 2021   
A Covid-19 vaccination bus will be at a music event for young people in Ipswich. 

The roving jab mobile will be part of Diversity Day run by the YMCA in their front car park on Wednesday, August 25. 

Its diversity appreciation day will also include a talent showcase, games, music, and food and drinks. 

The vaccine bus also coincides with all young people aged 16 to 17 in England being offered vaccines by August 23

Its the aim of the government to get that age group vaccinated by the start of the first school term in September. 

Children aged 12 to 15 are also eligible for the vaccine if they are clinically vulnerable or live with someone that has health issues. 

YMCA, Suffolk County Council's social care teams and Suffolk and North East Essex Covid-19 Vaccination Service will all be there on the day. 

For the latest walk-in vaccination clinic see sneevaccine.org.uk/location-of-walk-in-clinics/.

