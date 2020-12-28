'It's been a rollercoaster of emotions' - Hope for brighter 2021 for toddler Ireland

Published: 7:00 PM December 28, 2020

For all of us 2020 has had its ups and downs, but one Ipswich toddler's life has had more than most.

Two-year-old Ireland Banham has continued to receive treatment for neuroblastoma, a cancer in the nerve cells.

"It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions this year," said Ireland's mum Chloe Adams.

"We’ve had to take the bad with the good all year long.

"We started 2020 in hospital not knowing what the outcome would be due to Ireland being as poorly as she was and we are ending it with Ireland finally finished her treatment."

The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on the family, not only on Ireland's care but the fundraising organised in the toddler's name.

A charity shop opened at the Kingfisher pub in Ipswich in February but was forced to close during lockdown.

Ireland Banham and her family have had a rollercoaster year - Credit: Chloe Adams

"It’s been extremely hard due to Covid-19, lengthy hospital stays with no visiting was extremely tough and not being able to see many people throughout the year," said Ms Adams.

"Also due to Covid-19 we had to stop all of Ireland's fundraising as we were unable to hold events, bucket collections, Ireland's charity shop not being open etc."

However, Ireland has been able to take big steps forward this year despite the pandemic and was able to finish her treatment.

"My biggest turning point this year has been that Ireland has finally finished treatment and is now undergoing end of treatment scans and tests," said Ms Adams.

"This means that I have been able to give her the best possible Christmas that she could have under the circumstances. It really has been a tough year but this was the best ending we could of asked for.

"It has been amazing honestly the continued support we have had is unbelievable, we are grateful to so many people."

Ireland Banham from Ipswich - Credit: Chloe Adams

Ms Adams said she hoped 2021 would bring Ireland the chance to enjoy the opportunities other youngsters have.

"I hope that her scans and tests come back as positive as they can be, so that she can finally begin to live a happy healthy life," said Ms Adams.

"Being able to start playgroup, going for days out which before she hasn’t been able to do so much as even before Covid we had to be very careful.

"I just want her to enjoy her childhood the same way most children do."

You can donate to Ireland's crowdfunding site here.