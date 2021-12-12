Ipswich's famous Christmas house light show is bigger and better than ever

A Christmas house in Ipswich has gone for broke this year with a nine-minute light show.

James Aleksic, a sound engineer, has made his Lister Road home even "more exciting" by running a big canvas display on the house for his eighth year raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Press the button to start the light show in Lister Road, Ipswich - Credit: James Aleksic

Mr Aleksic said: "We’ve been able to add hundreds of new individually controlled pixels, which are all mapped in the computer to their physical location on the house so we can run effects across most of the display as one big canvas

"Most of these new pixels are around the windows, and our big tree in the middle which is now entirely pixels, as well as a few others dotted around. We’ve been doing a display since 2013, and in that time have raised over £2000 for the hospice, with over £200 of that coming from this year already.

"Last year was our best individual sum at over £650, and we’d love to be able to top that this year!"

To check out the display, head to Lister Road, off Norwich Road, and press the big red button to switch the lights on. A box is out front to collect funds for the hospice.