Ipswich's famous Christmas house light show is bigger and better than ever
- Credit: James Aleksic
A Christmas house in Ipswich has gone for broke this year with a nine-minute light show.
James Aleksic, a sound engineer, has made his Lister Road home even "more exciting" by running a big canvas display on the house for his eighth year raising money for St Elizabeth Hospice.
Mr Aleksic said: "We’ve been able to add hundreds of new individually controlled pixels, which are all mapped in the computer to their physical location on the house so we can run effects across most of the display as one big canvas
"Most of these new pixels are around the windows, and our big tree in the middle which is now entirely pixels, as well as a few others dotted around. We’ve been doing a display since 2013, and in that time have raised over £2000 for the hospice, with over £200 of that coming from this year already.
"Last year was our best individual sum at over £650, and we’d love to be able to top that this year!"
To check out the display, head to Lister Road, off Norwich Road, and press the big red button to switch the lights on. A box is out front to collect funds for the hospice.
Most Read
- 1 'Heart-breaking' and 'a slippery mudbath' - traffic damages Hemingstone road
- 2 Ipswich nightclubs search people's bags as spiking incidents increase
- 3 Mountain bike rider furious at latest dumping as fly-tipping doubles
- 4 Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school
- 5 Felixstowe man fined £200 for 'buttock offence'
- 6 'Investigate us': Order of monks accused of Ipswich school abuse tell police
- 7 Jailed in Suffolk: These are the criminals locked up in Suffolk this week
- 8 'There is room for Zac in the Timpson family' - friendship of manager and child with autism
- 9 Matchday Recap: Town come from behind to take Wigan point
- 10 Pensioner jailed for sex abuse and rape of young victims