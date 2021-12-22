Nearly 60% Star readers don't want more Covid rules in the new year

Families are cutting back on Christmas plans due to Covid, an Ipswich Star survey suggests - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Nearly 60% of Ipswich Star readers do not want to see more coronavirus restrictions in the new year, a survey has found.

A total of 254 people took part in the Ipswich Star's survey to provide a snapshot into how families are feeling about the pandemic and how they are preparing for festivities which have, for a second year, been hit by Covid.

The questions came amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant of the virus and the introduction of a number of measures as part of the government's Plan B. In the week up to December 20, Suffolk reported a total of 5,144 weekly new infections.

Boris Johnson has not ruled out reintroducing Covid restrictions in the future - Credit: PA

But on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the go-ahead for people's Christmas plans.

He said “continuing uncertainty” about the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission rates means he does not believe there is enough evidence at the moment to justify stricter measures.

But the situation remains “finely balanced” and people should “exercise caution”, Mr Johnson added.

The Star's survey revealed that a majority — 59.1% — of people did not want to see more rules imposed in the new year.

A similar proportion — 61.4% — said they were happy that rules had not yet been introduced.

However some readers are taking measures to protect themselves over the festive period.

Just over a quarter — 28% — of participants are planning to invite fewer guests that originally planned for the big day.

Some readers said they had been affected by recent positive tests, while others said they were cutting back out of "safety and concern" for vulnerable family members.

But more — 72% — are still going ahead with their originally planned gatherings. One said: "I am not going without seeing my parents for another Christmas.

"My family have lost someone recently who we will never see again so I am going to spend it with my elderly parents. What if they are not here after this Christmas?"

Nearly a third of people surveyed said they were asking guests to test before arrival, while 27% say they were working from home to cut down the chances of infection in the build-up to Christmas Day.

One of those who is opposed to restrictions said: "How long will this go on for? We’re vaccinated so trust the science and let’s get on with life."