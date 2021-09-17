Care home rated as 'inadequate' working hard to make changes, says manager

Published: 6:00 AM September 17, 2021

Carers are working hard to make changes at an Ipswich home for people with dementia which was rated as "inadequate", its manager has said.

Regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) criticised safety and leadership practices at the Jeian Care Home, in Colchester Road, after inspectors visited in May and June.

The visit had been prompted in part by concerns from Suffolk County Council over staffing levels and poor morale.

Inspectors highlighted a “lack of transparency and openness” at the home, with workers reluctant to whistleblow and families not told quickly enough about outbreaks of Covid-19.

But manager Diane Gilardoni, who took over at the helm of the home in June, said the 12-bed facility is now improving and praised carers' efforts in making quick changes.

She said that since the report was first published in July "we've had no complaints from families and everyone is safe and secure".

Many of the criticisms in the report are being addressed, she said, with more staff recruited to help care for residents.

Inspectors had said in the report that carers worked hard but that there were not enough of them to support people’s needs.

She added: "I'm really pleased with the work staff are doing to improve things.

"We're following the guidelines and action plan from the CQC. We want everyone to know that everyone here is safe and sound."

CQC bosses had previously said relatives felt the time delay and lack of important information about their family members’ wellbeing was not acceptable.

One family said: “We are not always informed quickly.”

However, Ms Gilardoni said she had since written to and met relatives of all of the residents.

She said they were "more than happy" with the care being provided to their loved ones.

The home will stay in special measures until at least early 2022, when CQC chiefs are satisfied with improvements.