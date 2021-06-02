News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Health

Britain-Ireland trekker recruits 79-year-old for Shotley Peninsula leg

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM June 2, 2021   
Charlie from Harwich with Karen Penny, who is raising money for Alzheimer's Research UK (ARUK)

Charlie from Harwich with Karen Penny, who is raising money for Alzheimer's Research UK (ARUK) - Credit: Karen Penny

A charity fundraiser has recruited a 79-year-old Harwich resident to walk through the Shotley Peninsula as she completes her Britain-Ireland trek for Alzheimer's Research UK.

Charlie is the latest person to help Karen Penny in her quest to become the first woman to circumnavigate the 20,000km of the British and Irish coastline and its islands.

"It makes such as difference when you're able to spend time with someone from the area who knows all the places," the 55-year-old said. 

Dementia has had a profound impact on the Welsh woman's family, losing both her husband Mark Faulkner's parents to the disease, and she has already raised more than £80,00 in the last two years since starting her journey. 

The tent sleeper has had to stop twice since 2020 due to the pandemic but hopes to reach Felixstowe by the end of today (Wednesday, June 2). After that, she will have to interrupt her journey once more to get her second vaccine jab, and then it's back to Suffolk to travel through the east coast and onto Norfolk. 

Karen Penny in Clacton on Sea before she reached the Shotley Peninsula 

Karen Penny in Clacton on Sea before she reached the Shotley Peninsula - Credit: Karen Penny

If you want to donate to Mrs Penny please see here justgiving.com/fundraising/thepennyrollson.

You may also want to watch:

Charity Fundraiser
Ipswich News
Shotley Peninsular News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

sport

Football

Former Ipswich Town striker, with 40 international caps, joins...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews rescuing the stranded boat

Suffolk Live | Updated

Coastguard called to rescue diners as river cruise restaurant runs aground

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Brian Pinner has had to give up his ITFC season ticket after 50 years due to his health. He has alot

Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
30mph sign in Brantham on A137

4,000 Suffolk motorists fined for doing 35mph in a 30mph zone

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus