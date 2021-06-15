Care company hopes for children's home in Ipswich

Published: 7:00 AM June 15, 2021

An Essex care company is hoping to build a new children's home in Ipswich aimed at young people with emotional behavioural issues.

Kelwel Care, with homes across the East of England, says its first location in Suffolk is to satisfy the need for "therapeutic care" for young people in the county.

"We are looking to support and help change kids' lives for the better," Tom Wells, director at Kelwel Care said.

"It's a treatment-infused therapeutic service which deals with a lot of young people.

"We have places in Essex and there seems to be a need in Ipswich."

You may also want to watch:

He said once they have supported young people with emotional behavioural issues, the idea then is to allow them to be able to "live great lives".

Mr Wells is not sure where the children's home will go, as he believes a recently submitted planning application by his company to Ipswich Borough Council is unlikely to go ahead.

A bid has been made to turn the Crabbe Street house into to a children's home for up to four children, aged between seven and 11.

It is aimed for the children and carers to "live as a family", according to Kelwel Care's planning application submitted on June 8, with children doing some of the chores and attending local schools.

Mr Wells added that if it goes well, he will find somewhere else in the town to build the children's home.