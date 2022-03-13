Interactive map reveals highest and lowest Covid rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid rates in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest coronavirus data has revealed neighbourhoods around Sproughton currently have the highest infection rate in Suffolk and north Essex.

Government figures for the week up to March 6, have been broken down into postcodes known as Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which each have an average population of 8,000.

The neighbourhood with the lowest Covid infection rate in the region was Clacton North, with 185.1 cases per 100,000 people, having reported 13 infections in seven days.

The neighbourhood with the highest coronavirus rate across Suffolk and north Essex was Sproughton, Washbrook and Hintlesham, with 896.2 per 100,000, reporting 78 new cases in the previous week.

Rates were also low in Harwich Parkeston with 251 cases per 100,000 people.

Although coronavirus restrictions have ended in England there are still nearly 150 people in hospitals across Suffolk and north Essex suffering from Covid-19, according to the latest data.

Suffolk’s public health director Stuart Keeble has urged people to isolate if they test positive with the virus, despite legal requirements for that ending.



